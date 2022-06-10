The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6 (Semifinals)

Saturday, 11 th June 2022

June 2022 Entebbe Club (7 AM Till Late evening)

19th Hole Theme: Caribbean

Semifinal Matchups

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe Vs Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore Vs Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan

The 19th hole at par 71-Entebbe Club after the semifinals of the 2022 Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge will be decorated by the Caribbean showcase.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday, 11th June 2022 with the four remaining pairs locking horns.

Charles Kagombe and Edrae Kagombe face off Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira in one match up.

In the other match-up, Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore shall square up with Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan.

The all-conquering golf Kagombe couple defied the odds to reach the semifinals.

The Mbarara-based couple overcame the pairing of Charles Odere and Moses Ssebugwawo.

“We have been practicing since the last round when we qualified,” Charles Kagombe revealed.

Ndase and Akatuhurira condemned William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga with six holes left to play.

Marvin Kagoro in action. He will play in the subisidiay category

In the other quarterfinal match, Cable playing with James O’Sullivan defeated Lony Akena and Geoffrey Odur 2/1.

Tumwine with Borore won against Patricia Nakasi and Berna Musanabera 2/1.

The winning pair will be rewarded with return air tickets to Dubai in January 2023.

The Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge in Entebbe is arguably the biggest amateur golf event that happens every month in Uganda.

Singleton Match Play Challenge Past Winners: