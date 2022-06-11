CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Third Place Playoff

Tanzania 1-2 Ethiopia

Ethiopia clinched the third spot at the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship after overcoming Tanzania in the third place playoff.

The Lucy won the game 2-1 on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to take home bronze.

Tadesse Bizuayehu and Turist Lema scored a goal each in the first half to guide Ethiopia to victory.

Tanzania’s Twiga Stars got their consolation through Opa Clement who ended the Championship with seven goals.

Ethiopia started the better side and indeed took a deserving lead in the 10th minute with Bizuayehu finishing from close range.

Their dominance provided them with the chance to double the lead and Lema did no mistake in the 27th minute.

Tanzania however returned recharged after recess and made several inroads at Ethiopia’s goal in an attempt to stage a late comeback.

Clement gave them the chance to believe tapping home Omary Mwanahamisi’s lay-up five minutes from time.

Despite the late charge, Ethiopia remained resilient to win the game.