Sunday June 12, 2022

King George IV stadium, Masindi 3pm

Vipers could become only the fourth club to claim a league and cup double in the history of Ugandan football if they overcome BUL FC.

The two sides face off at the Masindi Municipal stadium with Vipers aiming to pick their third Uganda Cup trophy while are targeting their first ever trophy.

Last season, BUL FC lost their first ever final, ironically to Vipers 8-1 but a repeat of that result is very unlikely on Sunday afternoon.

Then, the Jinja based side was depleted because of transfers since they had let almost all their team from the past season leave and Fufa couldn’t issue license to the new ones yet that wasn’t the case with Vipers.

“Vipers wants to make history by winning its first-ever domestic double but we also want to make history by becoming the first group to guide BUL to its first-ever trophy,” said Coach Alex Isabirye.

Alex Isabirye Musongola Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

“About last year’s opportunity, all I can say is that we were not ready because we had parted ways with almost the entire team, and used more of the junior team players against such an opponent.

“However, throughout last season we have improved tremendously although there is still a huge gap between us and Vipers. I believe we have learnt how to compete and we shall try to put up a resistance and win.”

Ibrahim Mugisha, the Vipers’ goalkeeping coach doesn’t expect an easy game as it was last season in Njeru.

Ibrahim Mugisha at his unveiling at Vipers SC Credit: Bata Images

“I don’t think it will be the same as last year,” said Mugisha who represented Vipers in a pre-match press conference.

“I congratulate Coach Alex Isabirye for reaching back to back finals. It’s not going to be an easy final according to the environment, Stadium and I expect a tough match which we will hopefully win,” he added.



“We would love to go in history of winning the double and we are working hard with the players so as to reach the fate.”

Team News

Vipers have forwards Milton Karisa and Ceaser Manzoki available for selection after suffering injury on national duty and towards end of last season respectively.

Karisa and Manzoki have been phenomenal Credit: John Batanudde

Only goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora and midfielder Ibrahim Oriti are missing through injury as well as cap-tied Hilary Mukundane.

BUL have no injury worries save for experienced defender Lawrence Kasadha who is missing.

Match Facts

Vipers have dominated the fixture winning 15 of the previous 23 meetings in all competitions [L2, D6]

Vipers are playing in their sixth Cup final while BUL are playing their second.

Alex Isabirye has won two of the previous three cup finals against Vipers [1-0 for URA in 2012] and with SC Victoria University in 2014.

Vipers aim to join SC Villa (5 times), Express and KCCA (once) as clubs to win league and cup doubles.

BUL FC’s Karim Ndugwa leads the goal scoring charts with 7 goals, one better than Yunus Sentamu (6).