Bika Bya Baganda Sports 2022:
- Football: Engo 4-2 Embwa
- Netball: Engo 25-26 Embwa
Hundreds of Buganda Kingdom subjects flanked the Kasana Luweero playgrounds as His Majesty the King Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graced the official opening ceremony for the inter-clans 2022 Bika sports (Emipiira gy’Ebika).
In football, Engo (Leopard) overcame Embwa (Dog) 4-2 during a six goal affair at the Kasana (Kosovo) playgrounds in Luweero, Bulemeezi county.
Frank Ssenabulya notched a brace as Derrick Ssekiranda and Micheal Jonah Lubowa.
Kenneth Bagenda replied for Embwa with a well taken brace during the game officiated by omulongo Alex Wasswa Alex.
Engo took the lead before Embwa made it 1-all. Engo restored their lead and Embwa gallantly fought on to make amends 2-2 at the half time break.
In the final half, Engo scored two late goals to bury off the match and earn maximum points on the day.
Referee Wasswa was assisted by Mustapha Mafumu (first assistant) and Richard Mugerwa (second assistant).
In the netball opening match, Embwa revenged with a 26-25 spirited victory for Engo.
The different clan chiefs and Masaza heads, Buganda Kingdom ministers and other officials were among the high profile officials joined the other people.
Both Engo and Embwa have never won this championship since inception in 1950.
This championship is only played by Baganda tribe players.
Mmamba Gabunga is the record champion with 10 titles to their name.
BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo