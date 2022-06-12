Bika Bya Baganda Sports 2022:

Football : Engo 4-2 Embwa

: Engo Embwa Netball: Engo 25-26 Embwa

Hundreds of Buganda Kingdom subjects flanked the Kasana Luweero playgrounds as His Majesty the King Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graced the official opening ceremony for the inter-clans 2022 Bika sports (Emipiira gy’Ebika).

In football, Engo (Leopard) overcame Embwa (Dog) 4-2 during a six goal affair at the Kasana (Kosovo) playgrounds in Luweero, Bulemeezi county.

Action between Engo and Embwa at the Kasana playground in Luweero

Frank Ssenabulya notched a brace as Derrick Ssekiranda and Micheal Jonah Lubowa.

Kenneth Bagenda replied for Embwa with a well taken brace during the game officiated by omulongo Alex Wasswa Alex.

Engo took the lead before Embwa made it 1-all. Engo restored their lead and Embwa gallantly fought on to make amends 2-2 at the half time break.

In the final half, Engo scored two late goals to bury off the match and earn maximum points on the day.

Referee Wasswa was assisted by Mustapha Mafumu (first assistant) and Richard Mugerwa (second assistant).

Kabaka Mutebi II signs on the ball prior to 2022 Bika football opener in Luweero, Bulemeezi ssaza

In the netball opening match, Embwa revenged with a 26-25 spirited victory for Engo.

The different clan chiefs and Masaza heads, Buganda Kingdom ministers and other officials were among the high profile officials joined the other people.

Head of Engo clan (Omutaka w’Ekika) Namuyimba Tendo Keeya with the prime minister of Embwa clan (Katikkiro w’Ekika ky’Embwa) share a light moment

Buganda Kingdom ministers; Speaker of Parliament (Omukubiriza w’Olukiiko) Oweek Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, Oweek Noah Kiyimba and Oweek Dr. Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma following the proceedings of the match at Kasana playground in Bulemeezi

Both Engo and Embwa have never won this championship since inception in 1950.

This championship is only played by Baganda tribe players.

Mmamba Gabunga is the record champion with 10 titles to their name.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: