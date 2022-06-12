The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Semi-final match ups:

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe lost to Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira (On 12 th hole)

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira (On 12 hole) Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore won over Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan

Ronald Rugumayo overcame Abraham Ainemani

Abraham Ainemani Silver Opio beat Rodell Gaita

Prior to the semi-finals (round five) of the 2022 Singleton Golf match play challenge, the golfing couple of Charles and Edrae Kagombe was the pre-tournament favorite.

During round five, the Kagombe’s faced off against Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira.

Code-named as “P-Squad”, Ndase and Akatuhurira had an easy run against the Kagombe’s winning the contest on the 12th hole at the par-71 Entebbe club.

L-R: Philemon Akatuhurira and Patrick Ndase with Charles Kagombe after teeing off on the par 3-hole 10 at Entebbe club (Credit: David Isabirye)

A Golf caddie, Nasser Mackie hands over a club to Patrick Ndase (Credit: David Isabirye)

The pair attributed their victory to early preparations and teamwork component.

“We prepared very well coming to the semi-finals. We had a strategy to finish off the game early. That is why during the first nine holes, we won all and our opponents did not survive the 12th hole. We complemented each other. Where my teammate (Ndase) made a mistake, I made up” Akatuhurira stated.

Philemon Akatuhurira putts on hole number 7 (Credit: David Isabirye)

During the final come July 2022, Ndase and Akatuhurira will face off against the pair of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore.

Tumwine and Borore won over Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan on the 10th hole during sudden death after a stalemate in the 18 holes and the subsequent two holes.

Professionals:

For the professionals’ section, Ronald Rugumayo overcame Abraham Ainemani whilst Silver Opio beat Rodell Gaita.

That said, Rugumayo and Opio shall face off in the final as Ainemani takes on Gaita in the third place play-off match.

For the grand finale, it will be a black-tie theme at the famous 19th hole experience.

This will be the 6th outing this year following grueling action since February 2022.

The Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe is arguably the biggest amateur golf event that happens every month in Uganda.

This tournament has been held since 2017 with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of this tournament.

Other partners include Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe.