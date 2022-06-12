The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Semi-final match ups:

Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe lost to Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore won over Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan

Professionals:

Ronald Rugumayo overcame Abraham Ainemani

Abraham Ainemani Silver Opio beat Rodell Gaita

The thrilling Singleton Golf match play challenge will climax in July 2022 at the lake side par 71- Entebbe club.

For the grand finale, it will be a black-tie theme at the famous 19th hole experience.

This will be the 6th outing this year following grueling action since February 2022.

The latest outing held on Saturday, 11th June had the semi-final show down whose 19th hole theme was Caribbean.

The pairs of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira (P-Squad) shall lock horns against Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore in the main championship finals with the winners rewarded with a fully paid up trip to the Dubai Desert classic.

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore smile after winning over Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan in sudden death (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ndase and Akatuhurira extinguished the all-conquering golfing couple of Charles and Edrae Kagombe 7/6, winning on the 12th hole.

“We finished the job on the front nine. We all the holes at the first nine. We my comrade made a mistake, I corrected and the reverse is true. We worked as a team for this victory” Akatuhurira revealed.

Tumwine and Borore needed a play-off sudden death victory on hole number nine over Cable and O’Sullivan as the gallery followed every action and cheered aloud.

Referee Michael Tumusiime holds James O’Sullivan’s club prior to his drop ball in the rough (Credit: David Isabirye)

This followed an all square game after all the 18 holes and the first two holes during the play-off (par 5 hole 1 and par 3 hole 2).

On the par 4 hole 9, Cable and O’Sullivan staggered right their respective Tee shots.

Cable shot in the rough of the pine trees and O’Sullivan dropped a shot after his ball was stuck on one of the tree branches.

Meanwhile, it was all glossy for Tumwine and Borore who targeted the green to hole out.

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore after driving off at the par-3 hole number 10 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

“It is great that we have progressed to the final. I must admit, we struggled today. The bottom-line is that we have progressed to the final and shall set our eyes to the grand finale” Tumwine confessed before heading to the 19th hole celebrations.

That said, the Kagombe’s will play Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan in the third place play off next month.

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore (holding golf clubs) celebrate with their fans [Credit: David Isabirye]

Joram Tumwine follows the flight of his ball on the par-3 hole 10 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the professionals’ docket, Ronald Rugumayo overcame Abraham Ainemani whilst Silver Opio beat Rodell Gaita.

Rugumayo and Opio that therefore square up in the final as Ainemani takes on Gaita in the third place play-off match.

The total field during round five had a total of 209 golfers with the respective group winners rewarded under the subsidiary category.

The Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe is arguably the biggest amateur golf event that happens every month in Uganda.

This tournament has been held since 2017 with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Besides Singleton as the headline sponsors, there are a couple of other partners as Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe.