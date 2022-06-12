The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Semi-final match ups:

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore won over Brian Cable & James O'Sullivan

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira beat Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe

Professionals:

Ronald Rugumayo overcame Abraham Ainemani

Silver Opio beat Rodell Gaita

The golfing pair of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore qualified to the finals of the 2022 Singleton match play golf challenge at the expense of Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan.

Tumwine and Borore needed a play-off sudden death victory on hole number nine over Cable and O’Sullivan as the gallery followed every action and cheered aloud at the par-71 Entebbe club on Saturday, 11th June 2022.

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore (holding golf clubs) celebrate with their fans [Credit: David Isabirye]

This followed an all square game after all the 18 holes and the first two holes during the play-off (par 5 hole 1 and par 3 hole 2).

On the par 4 hole 9, Cable and O’Sullivan staggered right their respective Tee shots.

While Cable has his Tee- shot in the rough of the decimated pine trees on the right, O’Sullivan had to drop a shot after his ball was stuck on one of the tree branches.

At the same time, it progressed well for Tumwine and Borore who targeted the green to hole out.

“It is great that we have progressed to the final. I must admit, we struggled today. The bottom-line is that we have progressed to the final and shall set our eyes to the grand finale” Tumwine confessed before heading to the 19th hole celebrations.

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore after driving off at the par-3 hole number 10 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tumwine and Borore will face Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira in the epic finals next month with the winning pair earning an all paid out trip to the Dubai classic tournament in January 2023.

Ndase and Akatuhurira edged out golfing couple of Charles Kagombe and Edrae Kagombe with six holes to play.

“We finished the job on the front nine. We all the holes at the first nine. We my comrade made a mistake, I corrected and the reverse is true. We worked as a team for this victory” Akatuhurira revealed.

Meanwhile, the Kagombe’s will play Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan in the third place play off next month.

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira celebrate after a successful putt on par 5-hole 7 during the 5th round of the Singleton match play season 6 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the professionals’ docket, Ronald Rugumayo overcame Abraham Ainemani whilst Silver Opio beat Rodell Gaita.

Rugumayo and Opio that therefore square up in the final as Ainemani takes on Gaita in the third place play-off match.

For the grand finale, it will be a black-tie theme at the famous 19th hole experience.

This will be the 6th outing this year following grueling action since February 2022.

The total field during round five had a total of 209 golfers with the respective group winners rewarded under the subsidiary category.

The Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe is arguably the biggest amateur golf event that happens every month in Uganda.

This tournament has been held since 2017 with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of this championship.

The other partners include Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe.