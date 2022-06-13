Following yet another trophy less campaign, KCCA are looking at adding more personnel to their technical staff.

The Kasasiro had a disastrous season finishing 18 points behind league winners Vipers and were eliminated from the Stanbic Uganda Cup at a very early stage.

This left the administration divided on whether to keep Coach Morley Byekwaso or fire him but reports have emerged that the former KCCA, SC Villa and Express midfielder will keep his job.

However, the hierarchy at the club opted to beef up the staff with a more experienced assistant to Byekwaso or even hire a co-coach at his level.

Kawowo Sports understands that talks were held with Abdallah Mubiru over working alongside Byekwaso but the former Vipers and Police coach turned down the offer.

The club then turned to John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda, former assistant to Mubiru at both KCCA and Police as another option to join Byekwaso’s technical staff.

It remains to be seen how far the talks will go with Ayala who is currently without a job after leaving Police.

Rhulani Mokwena to visit

Meanwhile, the 13-time champions will host Mamelodi Sundowns assistant manager Rhulani Mokwena for a lecture in an exchange program.

The highly rated former Orlando Pirates interim coach is expected to be in the country on Thursday June 16 if all goes according to plan.