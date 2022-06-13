BUL FC coach Alex Isabirye has explained how his team planned to stop Vipers in the finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Vipers were thoroughly beaten by a well organised BUL 3-1 in Masindi to deny them an opportunity to claim a league and cup double.

Coming into the game, BUL under Isabirye had lost two and drawn one of the previous three meetings against the Venoms.

We looked back at the three matches we had played Vipers and rightly noted they use the long ball and second ball approach to beat us. Alex Isabirye

“We stopped their wingers from delivering crosses, man-marked their forwards and pressed them in our 3-5-3 system to come out top today,” Isabirye told Daily Monitor.

Karim Ndugwa scored a brace and Simon Peter Oketch netted the other goal for BUL while Vipers’ only goal was scored by Halid Lwaliwa.