Fifa has banned Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for 18-months for a doping violation.

Gbohouo tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication which the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed an 18-month period of ineligibility on the Ivorian player Sylvain Gbohouo after he tested positive for the substance trimetazidine (which is included in the WADA Prohibited List 2021 under the S4.4 Metabolic Modulators class) following a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying match played on 16 November 2021.…,” read part of the statement on the Fifa website.

“As a result of the presence of the prohibited substance in his sample, the player was found to be in violation of article 6 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations as read in conjunction with article 17 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The aforementioned suspension period starts on 23 December 2021, the date on which the player was provisionally suspended by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.”

The former TP Mazembe number one is prohibited from taking part in any types of matches including friendly and official fixtures.

“In line with article 30 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the suspension covers, inter alia, all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures.”

He missed the 2021 Afcon tournament due to testing positive but had won the competition with Ivory Coast in 2015.