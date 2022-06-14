Cricket Cranes are buoyed ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament that bowls off this Friday at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The team that boasts of a new sponsor in Kansai Plascon is top of the log with 10 points – three clear of second-placed Hong Kong – from the first leg held in Oman 2019.

Cricket Cranes will be donning Plascon branded warm-up kits during the tournament.

“We are glad the team tops the table after the first of the three world cup qualification legs. But we are well aware that while the world cup qualification hopes can be dashed during the first leg, qualification cannot be secured at that stage. It takes consistency throughout the three legs. And this is the reason the team needs us the most,” said Plascon Uganda Marketing Manager Daniel Kayongo.

Head coach Lawrence Mahatlane says the group has prepared well for the tournament and are ready to deliver.

“We have prepared well and we will be looking to ensure we execute our game plans one ball at a time. We have in-depth analysis and know what every team will be bringing to the table. The key for us is to ensure we execute our processes. We as a team are going to look at delivering some good cricket,” said Mahatlane.

“Our focus is on one game at a time and on our processes. Last year we had equalled the World Record on number of T20I wins and lost our 12th game by one run to Kenya before we picked it up for another five wins in a row. So, I believe we understand tournament cricket,” he added.

Team Uganda For ICC CWC Challenge League B;

Emmanuel Hasahya, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba (captain) Deus Muhumuza (vice-captain), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyaji, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, and Frank Akankwasa

Team Reserves: Arnold Otwani & Bilal Hassun