KCCA have completed the signing of midfielder Moses Waiswa.

The former Vipers SC man signed for the Kasasiro as a free agent after he was let go by South Africa’s SuperSport United following expiry of his contract.

Moses Waiswa KCCA Credit: KCCA FC

The highly rated Ugandan international signed a two year deal with the 13-time league champions.

Waiswa becomes the first signing for the Lugogo based side who are expected to have another busy transfer business after failing to win any trophies for a third year running.

See more FIRST INTERVIEW with MOSES WAISWA | KCCA FC#SilentLion pic.twitter.com/EGHTyE717u — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) June 15, 2022

The Ugandan international made just 15 appearances for the SuperSport United after leaving Vipers in 2020 and will be looking at getting his career back on track.

He won the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with Vipers in 2017/18.