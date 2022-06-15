Rugby Cranes head coach Fred Mudoola has named 28 players that will represent Uganda in the knockout stage of the Rugby Africa Cup.

The tournament will take place from July 1-10 in the French cities of Marseille and Aix-en-Provence with 8 African teams competing for the solitary World Cup ticket.

The eight nations – Namibia and Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Kenya, Uganda and Algeria, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso – qualified from the pools (A through D per pair respectively) whose matches were played last year.

The matches will be played at the Stade Pierre-Delort and the Stade Maurice-David in the two cities with the cup final to be held on July 10 to determine Africa’s representative at the Rugby World Cup 2023 after the bronze medal match, as well as the fifth-place and seventh-place placement matches.

French-based utility back Philip Wokorach is the only player to feature for both the Sevens and XVs national teams in this window.

The Squad