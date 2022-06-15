Vipers have reportedly sealed the signing of winger Lumala Abdu on a two year deal [Swift Sport]

The former Pyramids wide man who is currently in Europe has however denied signing for any club on his social media accounts.

Wakiso Giants are keen on signing Samson Kigozi. The highly rated attacker is a free agent after KCCA opted to let him go as he failed to impress since his move from Police FC

Vipers are pushing to sign Farouk Miya from Ukraine side Lviv. Miya won the league with Vipers SC in 2015 but is currently available to move since all football in Ukraine stopped due to war.

Gaddafi FC are interested in signing several players from Express FC including defender Murushid Jjuuko and forward Eric Kambale with hope they will be eager to re-unite with Wasswa Bbosa.

Arua Hill and SC Villa have tabled offers to Police FC defender Eric Ssenjobe according to reliable sources.

KCCA are close to agreeing a new deal with defender Denis Iguma

Express FC captain Enoch Walusimbi is a target for league champions Vipers SC

Former KCCA and Azam striker Brian Umony is looking at having another UPL challenge next season after two seasons with Proline. He has issued a come get me plea.

Wakiso Giants want to keep striker Sam Ssenyonjo who impressed while on loan from KCCA last season.