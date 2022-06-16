Result

Young Africans 3-0 Coastal Union

Young Africans ended a four year drought without winning the Tanzania Premier League title after beating Coastal Union 3-0 to claim this year’s title with three games to play.

Khalid Aucho Credit: Young Africans Media

Fiston Mayele scored a double and Chico Ushindi added the other to ensure maximum points for Young Africans who extended their points tally to 67 points with second placed Simba on 51 despite having a game in hand.

At the moment, the club, home to Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho are unbeaten, have scored 45 goals and conceded a paltry 7 in 27 games so far.

See more MABINGWAAAAAAAAAAAAAA🔰 pic.twitter.com/ONu3DTk9WB — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) June 15, 2022

The title also takes Young Africans now to a record 28 titles.

Before claiming this year’s title, Yanga had last won the Tanzania league title in 2016/17.