2022 Uganda Handball Super League:

Match Day two (Sunday, 19th June 2022):

9:00 AM: Kyambogo University Vs Evergreen (Men)

Kyambogo University Vs Evergreen (Men) 10:30 AM: Makerere University Vs Kyengeza (Women)

Makerere University Vs Kyengeza (Women) 12:00 PM: Makerere University Vs Mukono (Men)

Makerere University Vs Mukono (Men) 1:30 PM: Ndejje University Vs UPDF (Women)

Ndejje University Vs UPDF (Women) 3:00 PM: Ndejje University Vs UPDF (Men)

*All Games at Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

The Uganda National Handball League match day two will be played indoors at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo.

Match day two will throw off this Sunday, 19th June 2022 with five matches, as it was on the opening day.

On match day one, a total of 239 goals were scored in all the five games played.

Kyambogo University men take on Evergreen in the early kick-off at 9 AM.

At 10:30 AM, Makerere University shall battle Kyengeza in the women contest.

Makerere University will then return with a men game against Mukono at noon.

UPDF against Prisons (blue) during match day one of the 2022 national handball league. Prisons won 20-13.

Ndejje University shall then play UPDF women at 1:30 PM during a battle of two wounded lions having lost their respective games on match day one.

The final game on Sunday shall have Ndejje University men up against the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) at 3:00 PM.

The Kibuli sports grounds hosted match day one where the reigning champions Police (women) and Prisons (men) won.

Police overcame Ndejje University women team 22-19 before Ndejje University men revenged with a 36-27 victory over Police.

The men’s defending champions Prisons won by a goal margin, 32-31 during a tense well contested game over Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

In the other matches, UPDF women fell 13-20 to Prisons as Kawanda lost narrowly 19-20 to Victoria University.

This league is organized by the Uganda Handball Federation (UHF).

Match Day 1 Results: