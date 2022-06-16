2022 Uganda Handball Super League:

Match Day 1 Results:

Ndejje University 36-27 Police (Men)

Police (Men) Ndejje University 19-22 Police (Women)

Police (Women) Kawanda 19-20 Victoria University (Women)

Victoria University (Women) UPDF 13-20 Prisons (Women)

Prisons (Women) UPDF 31-32 Prisons (Men)

Prisons (men) and Police (women) Handball clubs, the respective reigning champions of the national league won on match day one of the 2022 season.

Police women handball club edged Ndejje University 22-19.

Ndejje University men revenged with a 36-27 victory over Police.

In the other matches, Prisons men started a successful title defence with a slim 32-31 win over rivals Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

Prisons also won the women contest 20-13 over UPDF.

Victoria University women fought gallantly to record a 20-19 victory over Kawanda.

Kawanda against Victoria University in the women handball league at Kibuli Sports grounds . Victoria University won 20-19

A Prisons’ player negotiates her way past the UPDF players at Kibuli sports grounds

Match Day two:

Match day will shift indoors to the Old Kampala Sports Arena with five matches lined up on Sunday, 19th June 2022.

Kyambogo University men take on Evergreen in the early kick-off at 9 AM.

At 10:30 AM, Makerere University shall battle Kyengeza in the women contest.

Makerere University will then return with a men game against Mukono at noon.

Handball action on match day one of the national league

Ndejje University shall then play UPDF women at 1:30 PM during a battle of two wounded lions having lost their respective games on match day one.

The final game on Sunday shall have Ndejje University men up against the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) at 3:00 PM.

This league is organized by the Uganda Handball Federation (UHF).

UPDF and Prisons men handball players prior to their match. Prisons won 32-31

Match Day two (Sunday, 19th June 2022):

9:00 AM : Kyambogo University Vs Evergreen (Men)

: Kyambogo University Vs Evergreen (Men) 10:30 AM: Makerere University Vs Kyengeza (Women)

Makerere University Vs Kyengeza (Women) 12:00 PM : Makerere University Vs Mukono (Men)

: Makerere University Vs Mukono (Men) 1:30 PM : Ndejje University Vs UPDF (Women)

: Ndejje University Vs UPDF (Women) 3:00 PM: Ndejje University Vs UPDF (Men)

*All Games at Old Kampala Sports Arena