URA are not willing to let go of experienced Sam Timbe. The Tax Collectors were linked with Mike Mutebi, their former coach Sam Ssimbwa and Abdallah Mubiru

Timbe will also decide his coaching staff ahead of next season with Baker Mbowa and Mubarak Kiberu who worked with him on interim towards end of last season likely to be kept.

SC Villa President Haji Omar Mandela has reportedly held personal talks with Denis Iguma over a possible deal that could see the defender return to childhood club. KCCA also want to give him a new contract. [Swift Sports]

Moses Sseruyidde has confirmed his time at URA has come to an end. The midfielder has spent four years at the club. His next destination remains unknown.

Newly Promoted Tanzania Premier League DTB FC side have contacted Coach Abdallah Mubiru over a possible deal to lead them in the top tier.

Mubiru is free after he left Police towards end of last season. Wakiso Giants and SC Villa are also reliably interested in the former KCCA and Vipers tactician.

Godfrey Lwesibawa has agreed to join Gaddafi FC after running out his contract at Express [Swift Sports]

Mike Mutebi has denied ever holding any talks with URA over possibility of taking over as the head coach.

BUL FC Chairman Ronald Barente has promised the club will have a sufficient transfer budget to help recruit well ahead of a big season as they prepare to play on the continent [Daily Monitor]

The club is also keen on extending Alex Isabirye’s contract that has only one year running. [Daily Monitor]