KCCA are close to agreeing a deal for free agent Henry Katongole. The defender went into sabbatical last season after leaving Police despite interest from SC Villa then [Swift Sports]

Vipers SC Coach Roberto Oliviera wants the club to sign right back Ashraf Mandela and the deal is as good as done according to reliable sources at Kitende.

Morley Byekwaso still has the trust of his bosses at KCCA and will be given all the necessary support in the transfer window according to CEO Anisha Muhoozi.

Express FC could be in for a long transfer window with several key players out of contract. Enoch Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Martin Kizza, George Ssenkaaba, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude and Mahad Yaya Kakooza could all leave for free [Football 256]

Right back Joseph Dhata wants to leave Vipers SC after failing to break into the first team at Kitende.

Gaddafi FC has agreed deals with Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo and Sam Kawalya as assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively. [The Sports Pearl]

Busoga United highly rated midfielder Elvis Ngondwe is a subject of interest from several top clubs including Vipers, KCCA and URA

Wakiso Giants are monitoring Police FC defender Hassan Muhamood and could be interested in securing his services.