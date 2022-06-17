Olympic Day 2022:

Saturday, 25th June

Mbogo High School

The 2022 Olympic Day in Uganda will belatedly be celebrated on 25th June at the Mbogo High School.

There are a number of sports activities lined up to spice the day.

These range from the run, general aerobic session, Dancesport, Modern Pentathlon, Archery, Teqball to Badminton.

The Olympic Day run in honor of Pierre Baron de Coubertin (founder of the Modern Olympic Movement) will be officially flagged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Blick.

According to the day’s programe, guests and participants are expected to arrive by 7 AM earliest.

The Olympic Day run will start by 7:30 PM before the general aerobic session.

Between 9 AM to mid-day, the menu will have Dancesport, Modern Pentathlon, Archery, Teqball and Badminton.

The half-day session will be climaxed by speeches.

Hajjati Zauja Ndifuna, head teacher at Mbogo High School (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hajjati Zauja Ndifuna (head teacher at Mbogo High School) will make the welcome remarks.

She will be followed by Beatrice Ayikoru (secretary general of the Uganda Olympic Committee), William Blick (to deliver the message from Thomas Bach – president of the International Olympic Committee), Simon Peter Komakech (chairperson, Sport for Social Development commission at UOC) and the area mayor.

There will be awarding of Olympic Day certificates to the different participating schools before the official closure by Ambrose Tashobya, the chairperson of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Ambrose Tashobya, National Council of Sports (NCS) Board chairperson [Credit: David Isabirye]

For starters, the Olympic Day is celebrated on 23 June every year.

The Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world: hundreds of thousands of people – young and old – participate in sports activities, such as runs, exhibitions, music and educational seminars.

Over the last two decades, the event has helped to spread the Olympic ideals to every corner of the world.

Symbolic anniversary

Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris.

The goal was to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.

A growing, global gathering

Over the last 20 years Olympic Day has been associated with Olympic Day Runs all over the world.

From 45 participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the first edition in 1987, the numbers have grown to over 150 participating NOCs.

Olympic Day is nowadays developing into much more than just a sports event.

Based on the three pillars “move”, “learn” and “discover”, National Olympic Committees are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities.

Some countries have incorporated the event into the school curriculum and, in recent years, many NOCs have added concerts and exhibitions to the celebration.