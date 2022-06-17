Uganda Centre referee Shamirah Nabadda will officiate at the forthcoming TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Nabadda is one of the 16 centre referees appointed by CAF to officiate at the biennal Championship that will take place between 2nd -23rd July in Rabat and Casablanca.
In total, CAF has selected 40 match officials, comprising of 16 referees, 16 assistant referees and eight Video Assistant Referee (VAR) from 24 countries.
They will undergo a preparation course in Rabat, starting on 25th June before the games get underway.
For the first time, the tournament will have a total of 12 teams, expanding from the previous 8 with teams divided in three groups.
Group A
- Morocco
- Senegal
- Burkina Faso
- Uganda
Group B
- Cameroon
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Zambia
Group C
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Burundi
- Botswana
Referees
- Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet- Mauritius
- Ganouati Dorsaf – Tunisia
- Shahenda Saad Ali Elmaghrabi – Egypt
- Akona Zenith Makalima – South Africa
- Lidya Tafesse Abebe- Ethiopia
- Mame Coumba Faye – Senegal
- Shamira Nabadda -Uganda
- Zomadre Sonia Kore- Cote d’Ivoire
- Aissata Boudy Lam- Mauritania
- Salima Mukansanga- Rwanda
- Amedome Vincentia Enyonam- Togo
- Viana Letticia- Eswatini
- Suavis Iratunga- Burundi
- Karboubi Bouchra- Morocco
- Madu Ndidi Patience- Nigeria
- Twanyanyukwa Ndemugwanitha Antsino- Namibia
Assistant Referees
- Rakotozafinoro Lidwine Pelagie- Madagascar
- Atef Said Abdelfattah Yara- Egypt
- Kanjinga Mireille Mujanayi-DR Congo
- Chikotesha Diana-Zambia
- Fanta Kone-Mali
- Atezambong Fomo Carine- Cameroon
- Mariem Chedad- Mauritania
- Yekini Shitou Nafissatou-Benin
- Afine Houda-Tunisia
- Ouahab Asma Feriel-Algeria
- Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe-Nigeria
- Hamdi Soukaina-Morocco
- Kwimbira Bernadettar-Malawi
- Queency Victoire-Mauritius
- Jermoumi Fatiha-Morocco
- Mona Mahmoud Atallah Mostafa-Egypt
VAR Officials
- Guirat Haythem- Tunisia
- Benbraham Lahlou- Algeria
- Ahmed Elgandour- Egypt
- Samir Guezzaz- Morocco
- El Ajjani Fatima- Zahra Morocco
- Ahmed Imtehaz Heerallal- Mauritius
- Brinsi Zakaria- Morocco
- Ahmed Hossameldin Taha Ibrahim- Egypt