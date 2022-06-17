Uganda Centre referee Shamirah Nabadda will officiate at the forthcoming TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nabadda is one of the 16 centre referees appointed by CAF to officiate at the biennal Championship that will take place between 2nd -23rd July in Rabat and Casablanca.

In total, CAF has selected 40 match officials, comprising of 16 referees, 16 assistant referees and eight Video Assistant Referee (VAR) from 24 countries.

They will undergo a preparation course in Rabat, starting on 25th June before the games get underway.

For the first time, the tournament will have a total of 12 teams, expanding from the previous 8 with teams divided in three groups.

Group A

Morocco

Senegal

Burkina Faso

Uganda

Group B

Cameroon

Togo

Tunisia

Zambia

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Burundi

Botswana

Referees

Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet- Mauritius Ganouati Dorsaf – Tunisia Shahenda Saad Ali Elmaghrabi – Egypt Akona Zenith Makalima – South Africa Lidya Tafesse Abebe- Ethiopia Mame Coumba Faye – Senegal Shamira Nabadda -Uganda Zomadre Sonia Kore- Cote d’Ivoire Aissata Boudy Lam- Mauritania Salima Mukansanga- Rwanda Amedome Vincentia Enyonam- Togo Viana Letticia- Eswatini Suavis Iratunga- Burundi Karboubi Bouchra- Morocco Madu Ndidi Patience- Nigeria Twanyanyukwa Ndemugwanitha Antsino- Namibia

Assistant Referees

Rakotozafinoro Lidwine Pelagie- Madagascar Atef Said Abdelfattah Yara- Egypt Kanjinga Mireille Mujanayi-DR Congo Chikotesha Diana-Zambia Fanta Kone-Mali Atezambong Fomo Carine- Cameroon Mariem Chedad- Mauritania Yekini Shitou Nafissatou-Benin Afine Houda-Tunisia Ouahab Asma Feriel-Algeria Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe-Nigeria Hamdi Soukaina-Morocco Kwimbira Bernadettar-Malawi Queency Victoire-Mauritius Jermoumi Fatiha-Morocco Mona Mahmoud Atallah Mostafa-Egypt

VAR Officials