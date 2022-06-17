Shamilla "Keko" Nabadda

Uganda Centre referee Shamirah Nabadda will officiate at the forthcoming TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nabadda is one of the 16 centre referees appointed by CAF to officiate at the biennal Championship that will take place between 2nd -23rd July in Rabat and Casablanca.

In total, CAF has selected 40 match officials, comprising of 16 referees, 16 assistant referees and eight Video Assistant Referee (VAR) from 24 countries.

They will undergo a preparation course in Rabat, starting on 25th June before the games get underway.

For the first time, the tournament will have a total of 12 teams, expanding from the previous 8 with teams divided in three groups.

Group A

  • Morocco
  • Senegal
  • Burkina Faso
  • Uganda

Group B

  • Cameroon
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Zambia

Group C

  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Burundi
  • Botswana

Referees

  1. Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet- Mauritius
  2. Ganouati Dorsaf – Tunisia
  3. Shahenda Saad Ali Elmaghrabi – Egypt
  4. Akona Zenith Makalima – South Africa
  5. Lidya Tafesse Abebe-  Ethiopia
  6. Mame Coumba Faye – Senegal
  7. Shamira Nabadda -Uganda
  8. Zomadre Sonia Kore- Cote d’Ivoire
  9. Aissata Boudy Lam- Mauritania
  10. Salima Mukansanga- Rwanda
  11. Amedome Vincentia Enyonam- Togo
  12. Viana Letticia- Eswatini
  13. Suavis Iratunga- Burundi
  14. Karboubi Bouchra-  Morocco
  15. Madu Ndidi Patience- Nigeria
  16. Twanyanyukwa Ndemugwanitha Antsino-  Namibia

Assistant Referees

  1. Rakotozafinoro Lidwine Pelagie- Madagascar
  2. Atef Said Abdelfattah Yara- Egypt
  3. Kanjinga Mireille Mujanayi-DR Congo
  4. Chikotesha Diana-Zambia
  5. Fanta Kone-Mali
  6. Atezambong Fomo Carine- Cameroon
  7. Mariem Chedad- Mauritania
  8. Yekini Shitou Nafissatou-Benin
  9. Afine Houda-Tunisia
  10. Ouahab Asma Feriel-Algeria
  11. Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe-Nigeria
  12. Hamdi Soukaina-Morocco
  13. Kwimbira Bernadettar-Malawi
  14. Queency Victoire-Mauritius
  15. Jermoumi Fatiha-Morocco
  16. Mona Mahmoud Atallah Mostafa-Egypt

VAR Officials

  1. Guirat Haythem- Tunisia
  2. Benbraham Lahlou- Algeria
  3. Ahmed Elgandour- Egypt
  4. Samir Guezzaz- Morocco
  5. El Ajjani Fatima- Zahra Morocco
  6. Ahmed Imtehaz Heerallal- Mauritius
  7. Brinsi Zakaria- Morocco
  8. Ahmed Hossameldin Taha Ibrahim- Egypt

Joel Muyita

joel@kawowo.com

Joel Muyita is a senior staff writer at Kawowo Sports.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think Cancel reply