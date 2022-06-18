West Nile Golf Open 2022:

Saturday, June 18 – West Nile Golf Club, Arua city

– West Nile Golf Club, Arua city Mode of play: Medal

Medal Green fees: 50,000/=

The golfing fraternity in Uganda and the neighbouring countries heads to Arua city for the annual West Nile open at the nine-hole West Nile golf facility.

The day long championship will swing off on the morning of Saturday, 18th June 2022 under the medal mode of play.

Golfers from the different parts of Uganda are expected to grace the course.

The home club in Arua, Lira, Uganda Golf Club – Kampala, Kinyara (Masindi), Entebbe Club, Namulonge, Mbale, Kabale, Mbarara, Jinja, Mehta and others are all expected to grace the event.

Green fees were fixed at Shs. 50,000 per person for either gender.

Prizes will be rewarded to the exceling golfers in the various categories; gross, groups A, B and C (men), A and B (women) as well as the other prizes as longest drive and nearest to the pin.

The West Nile open is organized in conjunction with Uganda Golf Union.