Every third Sunday of June each year, Father’s Day is celebrated world-wide.

This is a holiday of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

On this special Father’s Day, many families will eagerly be rubbing dust off their clubs to enjoy some rounds of golf as part of their celebration with dads on this special day.

It is also a great way to promote everything your golf course has to offer. It’s a can’t-miss holiday.

Fort Portal city based AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda strongly believes that is this a great way for families to form lifelong memories with the world’s number one Dad and pattern parents.

Daughter and Father: Eliana Marunga watches over his father Richard Nyemere as he putts to the pin

AFRIYEA Golf Academy is extremely delighted to join the world to celebrate the 2022 Father’s Day. This is an important day in pursuit of diversity, inclusion and equity. Happy Father’s Day. Let us show love to all our dads. Isaiah Mwesige, CEO AFRIYEA – Uganda

Father’s Day celebrates fathers and fatherhood as they honor the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood.

Thaddeous Byaruhanga putts into the pin at AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda

John Terry Mugisa plays golf at AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda

“On this day, we also thank fathers and father figures (gentlemen who step in for all unable people) for the sacrifices they make, for embracing the responsibility of nurturing and raising children, and for devotion to their family.” Isaiah Mwesige, CEO AFRIYEA-Uganda

The day is celebrated by 111 countries plus on the 7 continents of Africa, North America, South America and Europe.

Terry mugisa (n the middle) accompanied by his twin sister to recieve his awards

Most people will also celebrate this year’s Father’s Day on Tuesday, 21st June 2022.

Some countries though like Australia, and New Zealand celebrate their father’s day in September.

It is a national public holiday in Lithuania, Spain, Italy, Estonia, Samoa and South Korea.