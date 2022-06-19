Fixture: Uganda vs. Hong Kong

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval

An opening day 63-run loss to Jersey set back home side Cricket Cranes on their quest to be one of the teams at the 2023 World Cup in India.

A batting failure from the home side saw them fail to chase down 255 on a wicket that looked very good for batting.

Head coach Lawrence Mahatlane acknowledged the shortcomings of his side, especially with the bat.

“We failed to meet our batting KPIs and ultimately that cost us the game. If one or two of the guys who got a start had been able to convert those starts into big totals, we would win easily. We start so well with the bat and we are well ahead of the game by the 15th over but somehow we failed to apply ourselves thereafter and ultimately paid the price,” said.

In the loss to Jersey, Uganda also lost its vice-captain Deus Muhumuza to a strain and it’s a good-and-go for him to still be part of the team for the rest of the tournament.

Hong Kong will come into the encounter as the confident team after they are able to defeat Italy by 65 runs in their game at Lugogo. That win means they are only a point behind Uganda on the overall table and therefore the Cricket Cranes will need to be at their best if they are going to keep them at bay.

There is no official news about the injury to Deus Muhumuza but this game might have come so soon for his return meaning either Kenneth Waiswa or Frank Akankwasa will be slotted into the playing XI.

Mahatlane is upbeat about the encounter.

“The whole group is in a good space and as long as we do our KPIs right, we shall be able to pick up the win. We have spoken about the areas that need improvement as a group and tomorrow is an opportunity for us to play to our team standard.”

The match will be played at the very flat and quick outfield of Kyambogo. Gates open at 09:00 am.