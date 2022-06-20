Match Summary | Uganda vs. Hong Kong

Uganda 94 all out

Hong Kong 96/4

Hong Kong won by 6 wickets

The Cricket Cranes suffered their second loss to Hong Kong on the third day of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament.

The loss hurt more because Uganda lost the top place to Hong Kong and is now second a point behind their conquerors.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that had something on offer and Hong Kong utilized the conditions very well making early inroads into the Cricket Cranes batting lineup.

Simon Ssesazi was the wicket to fall only after two balls but Ronak Patel (35) and Arnold Otwani tried to weather most of the initial storm but didn’t build onto something sustainable and the rest of the batters came and went in succession.

Only a 43-run partnership between Brian Masaba (19) and Ronak Patel (35) helped drag the total along but a collapse of the middle saw Uganda crumble from 80/4 to 94 all out. The last six wickets contributing only 14 runs.

In the chase, Hong Kong started like a house on fire the opening stand putting on 39 and despite the bowling effort of Henry Ssenyodo (2/15) and Dinesh Nakrani (2/41) Hong Kong were able to get over the line depsite losing four wickets

The loss meant that Hong Kong climbed to the top spot of the Challenge League B where only one team will move on to the final round of qualifiers after the last leg in August.

Uganda will not have time to mourn as they will be taking on Bermuda tomorrow at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.