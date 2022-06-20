West Nile Golf Open 2022:

Overall Gross winner : Yassin Boyi (Handicap 1) – 71

: Yassin Boyi (Handicap 1) – 71 Overall Nett winner: Hillary Afayoa (Handicap 21) – 64

The 2022 West Nile Golf Open successfully climaxed in Arua city.

Handicap one golfer Yasin Boyi scored 71 gross to topple the rest in the gross category.

Yassin was two strokes better than handicap five Siraji Onzima (73) and seven strokes ahead of Emmanuel Dramadri (handicap six) with 78 gross.

Nett category:

Hillary Afayoa (handicap 21) was the most outstanding in this section with 64 nett.

Groups:

Tonny Ochen (handicap 8) scored 70 nett to win group A ahead of Jimmy Matata (handicap 7) and Rajab Piwang (handicap 7) who returned 72 and 73 respectively.

Group B:

Handicap 16’s Fawaz Sahimd scored 69 nett ahead of Tonny Drazu (handicap 14) who had 72.

Akim Aciri (handicap 16) scored 73 to take third place in the group.

Group C:

Joseph Archie (handicap 28) won group C with 69 nett, ahead of Derick Olel (handicap 24) with 71 and Isaac Atiku (handicap 25) who scored 73.

Some of the golfers pose for a group photo before teeing off in the 2022 West Nile Golf Open

Ladies:

Patricia Nakuya was overall winner in the ladies section.

Seasoned female golfer Wendy Angu’deyo took group A whilst Beatrice Akulia shone in group B ahead of Vicky Emvikia.

Seniors:

Dr Isaac Atiku and Jennifer Opio won the male and female respective senior’s categories.

The West Nile open was organized in conjunction with Uganda Golf Union.

Over 70 golfers took part in the day-long event that had golfers from the home club, Lira, Mbale, Kilembe and Tororo.