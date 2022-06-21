Uganda’s representatives in Caf Interclub competitions Vipers SC and BUL FC will start their campaigns for the 2022/23 in August.

This was confirmed by the Confederation of African Football in a communiqué that outlined the entire season calendar for both the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

According to the African football governing body, the competitions will start on Friday August 12.

The group stages for both competitions will start in September and end before November 18 for clubs to free players who will represent their countries at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The knockouts will not start until February 2023 after the African Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament to be held in Algeria.

Vipers will play in the Champions League while BUL FC on its continental debut will feature in the Confederation Cup.

Last season, Ugandan champions then Express FC were ousted by Al Merriekh at the first round hurdle while URA got eliminated by Al Masry of Egypt in the second round.