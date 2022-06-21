Match Summary | Uganda vs. Bermuda

Bermuda 95 all out

Uganda 99/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

The Cricket Cranes finally had something to cheer about after they defeated Bermuda by 8 wickets in a one-sided encounter.

Uganda came into the game on the back of two losses to Jersey and Hong Kong and needed something to make their home fans smile. Bermuda came into the game on the back of a loss to Kenya and was also keen on getting a good result.

Bermuda won the toss and elected to bat but they would rue that decision as Uganda made very early inroads into their batting lineup with the team bowling performance that saw the bowlers sharing the wickets.

hnery Ssenyondo | Credit: John Batanudde

Henry Ssenyondo was the stand-out with the ball in hand giving away only 16 runs in his 8 overs of which five overs were maidens. Frank Akankwasa who replaced Frank Nsubuga cleaned up the tail picking the last two wickets in five balls with Riazat Ali Shah (2/23) and Dinesh Nakrani (2/17) also among the wickets.

Simon Ssesazi | Credit: John Batanudde

Simon Sessazi (50) led the run chase for Uganda with an unbeaten half-century despite losing his opening partner Arnold Otwani. A 41-run second-wicket partnership between him and Ronak Patel (19) dragged the score along and he had Kenneth Waiswa (19) alongside him to finish the job to give Uganda their 1st victory at home.

Simon Ssesazi and Kenneth Waiswa | Credit: John Batanudde

The win moves Uganda back to the top of the table one point ahead of Hong Kong but Uganda has played a game more.

In Kyambogo, Jersey picked up their third win of the tournament with an impressive 88-run win against Italy. That win keeps them in touch with the top two as they are now two points behind leaders Uganda and a point behind Hong Kong in second.

The action takes a break and returns on Friday as Uganda takes on Italy at the University Oval in Kyambogo while Hong Kong battle Jersey at Lugogo.