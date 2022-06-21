Vipers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Soltilo Bright Stars’ midfielder Marvin Youngman [Swift Sports]

He is seen as a reliable replacement for Bobosi Byaruhanga who is on his way out of Kitende for a stint abroad.

URA SC have parted ways with seven players – Davis Ssali, Ashraf Mandela, Farouk Katongole, Moses Sseruyidde, Brian Nkuubi, Steven Mpoza, Mikdad Ssenyonga and Galiwango Arafat [Sports Nation]

Fufa have held talks with former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre over a possible return [Football 256]

Crested Cranes forward Juliet Nalukenge is linked with a move to a Swedish topflight club if she leaves Cyprus champions Apollon Ladies [Swift Sports]

Wakiso Giants are close to agreeing a deal for Samson Kigozi who has reliably left KCCA.

Gaddafi have expressed interest in signing defenders Murushid Jjuuko and Benjamin Nyakoojo following expiry of their contracts at Express and URA respectively.

Petros Koukouras is set to stay on as SC Villa coach despite earlier reports he could be sacked. The Greek is appreciated by Omar Mandela and believes with support, he will improve the club.

The Jogoos had been linked with former Proline coach Shafik Bisaso, Abdallah Mubiru and Sam Ssimbwa.

Arua Hill have garnered interest in defender Muhamood Hassan whose contract with Police ends at the end of June. SC Villa and Wakiso Giants have also expressed interest [Touchline Sports]