

World rally championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says he is hoping to stretch further his lead as the championship comes to the sixth round with the Safari rally Kenya this week.

The Toyota Gazoo racing driver comfortably leads the standings with a 55 points advantage over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville. Any result from the Safari rally will not affect his position.

“The pressure is not so much on our side, but we shall put that advantage aside and still push harder to go with some good points from here,” said Rovanpera during the pre-event interviews in Naivasha.

Photo by Roberto Saavendra

Rovanpera will run car number one on Friday’s opening leg. He will start what he has described as one challenging event for him.

“It is going to be very challenging. The roads really look tougher compared to last year. We don’t expect it to be so easy.

“The soil in the stages softer than last year with more hazards but we shall try to have a clean rally and finish,” he added.

Rovanpera dropped out of last year’s Safari rally after his Toyota got stuck in the volcanic soil on the opening leg of the event.

Safari rally revs off with a super special stage on Thursday at Kasarani, Nairobi. Crews will later head for three days of competitive stages in Naivasha.