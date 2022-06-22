The Helmet Golf Cup 2022 (Return Leg):

Entebbe Club Vs Kilembe Mines Golf Club

Saturday, 25 th June ( Mode of play : Medal)

June ( : Medal) At Entebbe Club

Theme: Safety at work

Safety at work 19th Hole Dress Code: Miners’ overall

This weekend, focus and attention will switch to the lake side par 71 Entebbe club course as the return leg of the 2022 Helmet cup will be held.

Coming to this second leg, it is advantage the Kilembe Mines Golf Club who won the first leg in April 2022.

The Kasese based entity tallied 1108 Nett compared to Entebbe Club’s 1230 Nett.

Back then, the total field had 79 golfers with the top best 20 per club considered.

Lillian Koowe (left) was best overall lady during the first leg in Kasese

During the return leg, the theme on the day will be “Safety at work” as Entebbe seeks revenge.

The home club will optimally utilize the local knowledge of the course and capitalize on the numbers as well as many golfers who did not make the Kasese trip will readily be available.

Andrew Atuhaire who had Entebbe’s best score back in April (70 nett) will lead the cast of Entebbe players.

In Kasese, Entebbe was also represented by Michael Olwol Monne (78), Herbert Mwetemba (80), Nasser Mackie (81), Bulhan Matovu (81), Jacob Byamukama (81), Emmanuel Mugabi (84), Pamela Tumusiime (84), Kathy Kwagala (84), Rita Akot Apell (85), Patrick Mugisha Muntu (86), Paker Kagumya (86) and Steven Henry Kitamirike (86) in the top 20.

Expected Traveling delegation:

Some of the confirmed golfers who will make the trip to Entebbe include; Ronald Kwikiriza, Joseph Otwane, Joel Bigirwenkya, Eng. Gadi Musasizi, Eng. Paul Kasaija, Mark Nsubuga, Wilfred Kusemererwa, Bernard Baguma, Lillian Koowe, Johnson Dairo, Captain Ronald Bwambale and Habib Kissande, among others.

The overall winners at the first leg tournament were Peter Obita and Lillian Koowe who scored 67 and 70 nett respectively.

Steven Kitamirike (85 Nett) and Jill Pinder Birungi (73 nett) championed the seniors’ cluster in the 60-69 age bracket as Jill Pinder Birungi (73 Nett) and Gilbert Atwooki (80 Nett) won the 70 years and above category.

Like it was during the first leg, the different winners in the various categories will be rewarded by trophies and other prizes during the 19th hole where the miners’ overall dress code is also the dress code.

The Helmet cup between Kilembe Mine and Entebbe Club had last been played in 2015 with Entebbe as the victors.

Hima Cement was the main sponsor.