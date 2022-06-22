SC Villa captain Gavin Kizito’s departure from the club is imminent after he fails to agree a new contract. He is targeted by a club in Iceland [Swift Sports]

Midfielder Amir Kakomo and forwards Benson Muhindo and Nicholas Kabonge are also on the verge of quitting the Villa Park club as talks over new contracts have collapsed [Swift Sports]

KCCA have completed the signing of exciting Hippos midfielder Faisal Wabyona. The Kibuli SS student is part of the squad that travels to Burundi for the Nkurunziza Cup.

URA are in advanced talks with winger Allan Kayiwa whose contract at Vipers ends at the end of June [Sports Pearl]

BUL FC have approached veteran forward Frank Kalanda over a possible deal as they look to strengthen their forward line ahead of a big season [Swift Sports]

Former KCCA left back Mustafa Kiiza is not interested in a move back to the UPL after he left CF Montreal. Tanzania’s Young Africans is one of the interested parties [NBS Sport]

Former Vipers SC skilled midfielder William Luwagga Kizito has completed a move to Azerbaijan Premier league side Sabail FC.

UPL newcomers Blacks Power have agreed a two year contract with Coach Peter Onen after Vialli Bainomugisha who earned them promotion left [Swift Sports]

SC Villa could beat KCCA and Soltilo Bright Stars to the signature of promising midfielder Aslam Ssemakula. He had trials at both clubs but opted to move to Villa Park [Sports Pearl]

KCCA want to sign UPDF right back James Begisa. The defender began his career at Lugogo [NBS Sport]