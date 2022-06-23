Wasswa Bbosa wants to transform Gaddafi into a competitive side fighting for trophies.

The gaffer affirmed this at his official unveiling by the club where he signed a one year renewable contract based on performance.

“Every club want to win and am here to make Gaddafi compete for trophies and titles,” said Bbosa who also revealed his backroom staff.

“I will work with coaches that have been with in the past that is Sam Kawalya and Ayub Balyejusa as well as George Lutalo and Hassan Zungu and I trust this is a good team,” he added.

Bbosa at the unveiling Credit: Gaddafi FC

Bbosa is famed for using experienced players and he doesn’t hide from the fact.

“In football, you are as old as what you offer. Young or old as long as you can deliver, you will play. But the aim is to lift to the name of the team.”

The club is already linked with players Bbosa has worked with before including Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Byamukama and others from Express FC.