Match Schedule

Match: Uganda vs. Italy

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Time: 10:00am

The Cricket Cranes will meet up with a wounded Italy side tomorrow.

Italy has suffered two heavy defeats on a bounce one against Jersey, and the last one to Kenya and they will be looking at making amends.

Uganda won their third game against Bermuda after defeats to Jersey on the opening day followed by a loss to Hong Kong who temporarily to the top of the table.

However, after Hong Kong claimed their 3rd win against Italy they went back to the top after all the teams have played the same number of games and are a point ahead o Uganda in second.

The form of Jersey who has won three games in a row has opened up the table for a three-way race for the World Cup opportunity. Hong Kong is on top of the table with 13 points, Uganda is in a close second with 12, and Jersey on 10 points is in touching distance of the top two. With Jersey taking on Hong Kong tomorrow a favourable result for Uganda could keep them on top of the table if they defeat Italy at Kyambogo.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane is more focused on his team rather than his opponents and knows once his side plays to their standards they should be able to come out tops.

We are looking forward to the game and ensuring we keep working on our processes. With our destiny still in our own hands it is important we keep doing the simple things right. Laurence Mahatlane, Cricket Cranes head coach

Uganda will look to probably use the same playing XI with youngsters Frank Akankwasa and Kenneth Waiswa handed extended runs in the start XI. Henry Ssenyondo has been the form bowler for the team and Brian Masaba will be counting on his reliability.

Uganda has been AWOL with the bat and will need their top order hold fort for long enough to make sure they can post a big total in case they bat first.

Anything less than a win will have Uganda’s chances of making the World Cup in a bad place but if Uganda shows up they should be able to pick up the result.

Jersey and Hong Kong have all picked up wins with big margins that have greatly improved their net run rate therefore Uganda needs to make sure they also pick up a big win to keep their net run rate positive.