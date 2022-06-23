SC Villa have finally confirmed partying ways with Greek coach Petros Koukouras.

The Jogoos confirmed his departure in a press statement signed by club President Hajji Omar Ahmed Mandela.

“Sports Club Villa has today amicably parted ways with its Head Coach, Petros Koukouras..,” read the statement in parts.

Petros leaves with our sincerest appreciation for steering the Club through a very tough season and the Club wishes him well in his next endeavors. SC Villa statement on Petros

In the meantime before announcing a permanent manager to take charge, Jackson ‘Nelly’ Magera will take charge

Sports Club Villa confirms Petros’ Assistant, Jackson Magera will temporarily take up the role of Head Coach. Further announcements will be communicated in due course. SC Villa statement on Petros

SC Villa under the Greek finished 12th in the Premier League last season with 33 points and were eliminated from the Stanbic Uganda Cup in the quarter finals by eventual winners BUL FC.