Burundi midfielder Pistis Barenge will leave Mbarara City when his contract expires at the end of June.

Barenge joined the Ankole Lions in 2017 on a free transfer from Burundi and went on to score the club’s first ever topflight goal in a win over Express FC.

“BARENGE Pistis will leave Mbarara City following the expiry of his contract on June 30th. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Lion’s family in the 2017/18 season on a free transfer from Burundi….,” read a statement from Mbarara City.

“Barenge Pistis scored our very first goal in the Uganda top flight league against Express Fc which also helped us secure our first ever win in the league.”

He joins Sudan international Makweth Wol among the big names to quit the club that was relegated at the end of last season from the Uganda Premier League.