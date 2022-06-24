Match Summary | Uganda vs. Italy

Italy 120 all out 36.3/50 overs

Uganda 121/3 24.2/50 overs

Uganda won by 7 wickets

The Cricket Cranes picked up a seven-wicket win against Italy for their second win at the ICC Cricket Challenge League B tournament.

It was a game of significant magnitude for Uganda who had given up first position to Hong Kong but with the Asians taking on Jersey who was in 3rd place, it meant that they had to get a better result than Uganda to keep the top place.

Italy won the toss and elected to bat first but the tone of their run was set back with the first ball of the game with Riazat Ali Shah bowling Nicholai Smith off the first delivery of the day.

In the second over, Cosmas Kyewuta trapped Manpreet Singh LBW leaving Italy railing at 3/2 and they were never able to recover from that poor start.

Nicholas Mailolo (28) and Crishan Kalugamage (31) tried to move the score along but a lack of partnerships never allowed the Italians to put one a good total, and in the end, they folded for 120 all out in 36.3 overs.

Brian Masaba made very intelligent bowling changes as well to make sure that the Italians don’t get comfortable for a big total. The wickets were shared by Henry Ssenyondo (2/36), Dinesh Nakrani (2/25), and Cosmas Kyewuta (2/32).

In the chase, Emmanuel Hasahya threw away his wicket very early as he tried to charge Gareth Berg and Simon Ssesazi (15) failed to convert but a second-wicket partnership of 52 between Ronak Patel (23) and Kenneth Waiswa (35 not out) took the game away from the Italians with Dinesh Nakrani (25) knocking off the balance to ensure the result for Uganda.

It is a morale-boosting win for Uganda who will face familiar enemy Kenya in their final game of the tournament on Sunday.

Hong Kong was not able to win against Jersey losing by 55 runs and that result meant that Uganda go back to the top of the table, a point ahead of Hong Kong on 14 while Jersey continue their good form in the second leg picking up their 4th win in as many games.

Jersey will take on Bermuda in their final game and that could mean them picking up a clean sweep in the Kampala leg of the qualifiers.