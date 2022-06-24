Following the sacking of Petros Koukouras, SC Villa seek another foreigner to replace the Greek at the club as Head Coach.

Locally the Jogoos are linked with Mike Mutebi, Abdallah Mubiru, Sam Ssimbwa and Arthur Kyesiimire.

SC Villa have released youthful goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto and midfielder Ali Bayo [Sports Nation]

Lumala Abdu is closing in on a deal to join UPL champions Vipers. Only finer details in regards to personal terms remain before he puts pen to paper.

Wakiso Giants are linked with former Police FC coaches Abdallah Mubiru and John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda with one set to replace Alex Gitta at the helm [Football 256/Sports Nation]

Vipers have joined the race for the signature of Hippos right back James Begisa whose contract at UPDF expires at the end of June. URA and KCCA are also interested [NBS Sports]

Milton Karisa and Allan Kayiwa could renew their contracts at Vipers despite earlier reports linking them with moves away to Kiyovu Sports (Rwanda) and URA respectively.

Former Synergy and Proline defender Mustafa Mujjuzi is among the new faces training with KCCA with hope of securing a deal with the Kasasiro [Football 256]

Farouk Miya is not interested in a move back to Vipers SC and is still looking away from Uganda to continue plying his trade.