2022 Masaza Cup opening match:

Buddu 0-0 Mawogola

The 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament officially kicked off on Saturday, 25th June 2022 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The opening duel between defending champions Buddu and rivals Mawogola ended all square, goal-less after 90 minutes.

Mawogola was a threat throughout the well-attended contest with Alex “Harzad” Mutebi asking all sort of questions to the Buddu backline.

Buddu’s half chance arrived in the second half when lanky forward John Vianney Bukenya lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Ibrahim Wukasha into the net but the effort was canceled out for an offside call.

The two sides earned a point as they kick started the campaign with atleast a point.

His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graced this match as by the norms and customs.

Airtel Uganda has been sponsoring the tournament since 2016.

Masaza Cup is an annual Buganda Kingdom Football tournament that was originated in 2004, comprising of eighteen (18) Buganda Kingdom counties competing for the tournament title.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director manoj murali revealed that, “Masaza Cup is among the key social events organized by Buganda Kingdom, which ranks highly on Airtel Uganda’s calendar, and it is always a pleasure to join the Kingdom in the tournament preparations, and we pledge our continuous support.”

He added. “It is without a doubt that the tournament has grown over the years due to consistency and the sound administrative structures that have been put in place to ensure that talent is groomed as well as social-entertainment is extended to the communities where the tournament is held.”

Last year Airtel Uganda committed Ushs. 650 million towards the tournament, and this year, Airtel Uganda, the renown football supporter will extend further financial support towards the organization of the tournament.

Airtel Uganda Public Relations Manager David Birungi during a media interview at the Masaza Cup Tournament Opening where Airtel Uganda pledged more financial support

The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga said, “Organizing a tournament like Masaza Cup requires a lot of financing for the tournament to be executed as planned, and therefore, we acknowledge the support from our key partners like Airtel Uganda, among others who have supported Masaza Cup, among other activities organized by the Kingdom.”

Owek. Mayiga added, “The tournament has over the years nurtured talent, provided a source of income for the youth who are actively involved, and contributed to the Kingdom’s and country’s socio-economic growth.”

The tournament will be held over a period of 3 months where 18 counties will compete for the 2022 Championship which will be climaxed in September 2022.

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Naziru Kibure (G.K), Haruna Lukwago, Jafari Kaziro, Jonathan Oluka, Arnold Odong, Twaha Ayman Toure, Issac Musima, Shamir Kimwero, Bruno Bunyaga, John Mary Bukenya, Marvin Nyanzi

Subs: Idris Kalembo (G.K), Colline Onega, Dennis Kalanzi, Brian Omirambe, Reagan Tigan Kirumira, Allan Serunga

Mawogola XI: Ibrahim Wukasha (G.K), Nassif Kamulegeya, Ivan Nangoli, Daniel Bakaki, Ibrahim Isabirye, Eliasi Kirumira, Isaac Bagoole, Azeedi Seguya, Alex Mutebi, Ashiraf Kigozi, Shaban Kayongo

Subs: Everesto Namala (G.K), Emmanuel Wandera, Vincent Ssekajja, Farouk Ssemukuto, James Ssajabi, Arafat Murugetta, Huddu Musasizi