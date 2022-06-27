Buwekula Ssaza football team remains focused for soul searching as they eye their maiden trophy since the inception of the tournament in 2004.

The Mubende based team has on Monday, 27 June 2022 unveiled a second partner before they kick off this year’s tournament.

Akvo international company has joined Buwekula partnership docket with a sponsorship package worth Shs. 50,000,000 as well as 500 replica shirts (250 home and away apiece).

The duration of the sponsorship package is two years (with an option of renewal upon satisfaction).

This partnership was officially made public at the company’s headquarters located in Kireka, Kampala city.

Akvo International presents a Shs 50,000,000/= dummy cheque (Credit: David Isabirye)

Deputy Buwekula chief Edward Kyazze Ssanyu, technical director Joseph Kyambadde, general secretary and head of marketing Julius Mutebi graced the launch.

Akvo International’s team was led by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Raymond Kisuule.

Kisuule hinted that the sporting excellence at Buwekula lured them to support the team as they eye the title.

“Akvo International is humbled to support the projects within Buganda Kingdom, sports inclusive. We want to add a brick to the development of sports within the Kingdom. We made the decision after seeing the sporting success of Buwekula, reaching the final last season with a possibility of winning this time round. We have offered cash and 500 pieces of jerseys for the fans” Kisuule remarked.

Deputy Buwekula ssaza chief Ssanyu hailed the sponsorship, praising Akvo International for the helping hand.

“This is a very historic day for us at Buwekula Ssaza. Having such a sponsorship boost will give us an extra push” Ssanyu revealed.

This is the second company to join Buwekula’s sponsors after GTC Cargo’s offer of Shs. 25,000,000 that was allocated to the requirement and boost of the technical team.

For starters, Buwekula’s head coach is Frank Mulindwa who was maintained.

Mulindwa works with Frank Kitindidde as assistant coach, former Uganda Cranes’ goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge (goalkeeping coach) and Tonny Mutebi as the trainer.