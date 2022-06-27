Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants Football Club has appointed John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda as their new head coach on a two-year employment contract.

The Purple Sharks confirmed the development on Monday morning. He replaces Alex Gitta who served in acting capacity last season after the sacking of Douglas Bamweyana.

“Wakiso Giants is delighted to announce the appointment of John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda as the new Head Coach of the first team on a two-year contract from next season until June 2024 with an option to extend for a further year,” the club confirmed in a statement.

John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda has been appointed on a two-year deal. (Credit:John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Luyinda who has been assistant to Abdallah Mubiru at Police FC believes this is a great opportunity to join a club that will aid in achieving his dream as a coach.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be appointed coach of this highly ambitious club and ready for the huge challenge. In our conversation, I found that we share similar vision and the philosophy of the club especially from last season is one that I believe in as a coach and promise to work hard to develop a team that will be successful.” He said.

John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda is the new coach of Wakiso Giants FC (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Club CEO, Sula Kamoga stated that they took time to assess the abilities of Luyinda and they are confident he will deliver the set targets.

“The Club has taken time to assess John Luyinda and we believe he has the necessary tools and skills that can help them prosper and excel. We continue to commit as we have always done to support him and the technical team in all ways,” he stated before adding, “We were impressed with his commitment and vision he has for the club and despite being a young coach, he has garnered enough experience to steer the club to another level in terms of performance.”