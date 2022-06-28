2022 Helmet Golf Cup:

Champions : Entebbe Club (2221 strokes over 2 legs)

: Entebbe Club (2221 strokes over 2 legs) Runners up: Kilembe Mines (2226 strokes over 2 legs)

First played in the 1950’s by the Canadian Copper miners in Kasese between Kilembe Mines Golf Club and Entebbe Club, the prestigious Helmet cup is much back to life.

Entebbe Club won the latest 2022 edition, overturning the first leg deficit to nemesis Kilembe Mines to triumph by a difference of just 5 strokes.

Kasese based Kilembe Mines had drawn the first blood when they won the first leg played in April by a difference of 119 strokes.

Kilembe Mines had posted 1108 to Entebbe Club’s 1227 in the opening leg.

For the return leg, Entebbe club with 994 strokes to Kilembe Mine’s 1118, as confirmed by the tournament director, Edwin Tumusiime.

The famous Entebbe choir entertaining the guests

Clad in “Fundi” branded overall attires, the famous Entebbe choir celebrated on the 19th hole with the traditional hit “Oh when the Saints Go Marching”.

“We have been training well and deserved this victory” Entebbe club captain Jacob Byamukama revealed.

A male golfer in action

Lillian Koowe drives off

Individual winners:

Meanwhile, the Entebbe club duo of Milton Edima and Susan Knight won the overall trophies during the return leg tournament.

Edima, playing off handicap 23 scored 63 nett as Knight (handicap 31) tallied 64 nett.

Susan Knight being crowned

Milton Edima shows off his trophy

Group top performers:

Bridget Basiima (Handicap 13) took group A ladies with 69 nett.

Rita Apel (handicap 12) scored 70 nett for the runners up slot, followed by Lillian Koowe (handicap 12) with 71 nett.

Sharon Musimenta (handicap 30) scored 66 nett to topple the rest of the ladies in group B ahead of Jovia Tugume (68 nett) and Lukia Nalwoga (70 nett).

A lady golfer reads the line

Men:

Playing off handicap 10, Tonny Kisadha won A men with 68 nett ahead of Isaac Mareira (69 nett) and Joseph Adrapi (71 nett).

Moses Ssebugwawo (handicap 18) scored 65 nett to win group B ahead of handicap 19 golfer Harry Hakiza (66 nett) and Mark Nsubuga (67 nett).

In group C, Peter Kawuumi (handicap 27) was outstanding with 64 nett ahead of Steven Kitamirike, handicap 28 with 65 nett and handicap 26 Bob Matisko with 66 nett.

The entertainers at the 19th hole

A female singer during the 19th hole entertainment

Seniors:

Techeste Zergaber (handicap 21) won the 65 years and above category (silver event) with 84 nett ahead of Joshua Tuhumwire (handicap 10) with 79 nett.

During the bronze category (55 to 64 years), Robert Sabiiti scored 67 nett to win over John Muchiri (handicap 8) who scored 73 nett.

Chipping from a sand bunker

Female golfers on the 19th hole

Side bets:

The nearest to the pin contest on hole 12 was won by Lillian Koowe (ladies) and Henry Nsubuga (men).

The longest drive (hole 18) was taken by Richard Oloka and Berna Musanabera for the men and ladies respectively.

On the same day, Entebbe club also held the monthly mug internal competition.

Entebbe Club members led by the captain Jacob Byamukama celebrate with the Helmet Golf Cup