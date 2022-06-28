At the UPL awards ceremony a week ago, top scorer Ceaser Manzoki confidently confirmed he will continue to write history at Vipers SC.

“Several players have different objectives when they decide to play football. Some desire money whereas as a person, I came here to write a story,” he said before adding.

“I will continue to write mine here and my objective for next season is to help my team attain the Group stages of the CAF Champions League.”

However, in a twist of events, the Central Africa Republic DR Congo born forward seems to be out of Kitende.

On Monday, Manzoki who reliable source state he is Tanzania tweeted what appeared like a ‘goodbye’ message to the reigning Uganda Premier League champions.

"Thank you for your love i will never forget # one team one dream#" — Cesar Manzoki (@CesarManzoki) June 27, 2022

The tweet came at a time reports in Tanzania showed he was meeting Simba SC officials who are eager to tempt him with a whopping 150,000 USD sign on fee package.

His current contract at Vipers runs until October 21 and by then, player registration for the Caf Champions League for the preliminary stages would be done.

As usual, we shall keep you posted on any development regarding the forward.