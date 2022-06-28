Frank Kalanda has expressed his delight at joining BUL FC and wants to score goals and repay Coach Alex Isabirye’s side.

The veteran forward was unveiled by the Stanbic Uganda Cup winners after signing a two year contract that is renewable.

“Being part of the biggest clubs in Busoga and Uganda at large is exciting,” said Kalanda.

I am so thankful for this opportunity given by the club and the coach – Alex Isabirye; and I am willing to work with the entire technical team, management, teammates, and fans altogether. Frank Kalanda

“Putting up good performances is all I target in my quest to score lots of goals that will help the team achieve more success.

Frank Kalanda Credit: BUL FC

Kalanda who has previously featured for URA, Express and lastly Police FC becomes BUL’s first signing ahead of their maiden season in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He joins experienced Karim Ndugwa, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Richard Wandyaka in the striking department.