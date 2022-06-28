Mbale Golf Open 2022:

Overall Winners:

Men: Godfrey Nsubuga ( H/C 2 ): 74 Gross

Godfrey Nsubuga ( ): 74 Gross Ladies: Joan Julia Nampewo (H/C 11): 86 Gross

Godfrey Nsubuga and Joan Julia Nampewo won the men and women respective titles during the 2022 Mbale Golf Open at the 9-hole facility.

National team golfer Nsubuga scored 74 gross, the same score like Miracle Hassan Agotre.

Playing off handicap 2, Nsubuga won via the sudden death on the first hole against Agotre, handicap 4.

Nsubuga registered 4 birdies on the front nine, 6 bogeys with the rest as par scores, attributing the victory to continuous practice at his Mehta club.

Godfrey Nsubuga recieves his trophy

“I have been training at my home course (Mehta Club, Lugazi). I am always on the range every morning and afternoon with a round in-between” Nsubuga revealed.

His birdies arrived on holes 2,4,8 and 9. The pars were on 1, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 17 with the bogies coming on 3,10,14,15,16 and 18.

Nampewo on the other hand scored 86 gross, playing off handicap 11.

Group Top performers:

Emmy Arima, handicap 10 scored 71 nett to win group A ahead of James Okoboi, handicap 10 also, with 74 nett and Robert Masaba (76 nett countback).

In group B, Akim Acidri (handicap 16) scored 70 nett, ahead of Ben Okanya (handicap 14) with 71 nett and Thomas Wilkinson (73 nett).

Joseph Arche, handicap 27 scored 68 nett to win group C men.

Derrick Olel (handicap 24) scored 71 nett and Anthony Omara (76 nett).

The different winners at the 2022 Mbale Golf Open

Ladies:

Sarah Nduhukire, handicap 22 scored 73 nett ahead of Faith Namara (handicap 20) with 76 nett and Victoria Emvikia (handicap 22) with 89 nett.

Seniors:

The seniors’ men category was won by Isaac Atiku, handicap 22 with 86 nett, winning on countback ahead of Jorem Adutu (handicap 16).

Grace Obua (handicap 17) toppled the seniors’ ladies event with 91 nett ahead of Jennifer Opio, handicap 16 with 99 nett

Side-bets:

Abel Okuna took the men longest drive and Julia Joan Nampweo took the ladies’ longest drive.