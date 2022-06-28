“Accept to die a little for your souls, for your union and your country” these were some of the courageous words from Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the state sports minister to the Rugby 15’s team at Lugogo on Monday, 27th June 2022.

Hon. Obua was flanked by the National Council of Sports (NCS) chairperson Ambrose Tashobya, General secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel and other sports federations leaders, just outside the Copper Chimney Restaurant.

Skipper Ivan Magomu, accompanied by the other team members and officials officially received the national flag from the minister.

“Emulate the Rugby 7’s team who are the champions of Africa” Hon. Obua urged.

The rugby team 15’s team in group Photo at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach Fred Mudoola named 28 players that will represent Uganda in the knockout stage of the Rugby Africa Cup.

French-based utility back Philip Wokorach, who plays at AS Bédarrides – Châteauneuf-du-Pape is the only player to feature for both the Sevens and XVs national teams in this window.

This tournament will take place from July 1-10 in the French cities of Marseille and Aix-en-Provence with 8 African teams competing for the solitary World Cup ticket.

The eight nations – Namibia and Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Kenya, Uganda and Algeria, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso – qualified from the pools (A through D per pair respectively) whose matches were played last year.

Team Uganda departs on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Hon. State Minister for sports Hamson Obua handing over the national flag to Team Captain Ivan Magomu at Copper Chimney Restuarant. The team is heading for France (Photo by John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Team Uganda Delegation:

Forwards: Collin Kimbowa (KOBs), Asuman Mugerwa (Kabras), Alema Ruhweza (Stanbic Black Pirates), Santos Ssenteza (Heathens), Faraj Odugo (KOBs), Ronald Kanyanya (Heathens), Akera Komakech (Heathens), Charles Uhuru (Heathens) – vice captain, Eliphaz Emong (Jinja Hippos), Joaquim Chisano (Heathens), Robert Aziku (KOBs), Michael Otto (KOBs), Alhaji Manano (KOBs), Jacob Ochen (Jinja Hippos), Pius Ogena (KOBs), Scott Olwoch (Heathens), Mark Omoding (Kenya Harlequin).

Backs: Paul Epillo (Heathens) – Vice captain, Conrad Wanyama (Stanbic Black Pirates), Joseph Aredo (KOBs), Ivan Magomu (Stanbic Black Pirates) – captain, Thomas Gwokto (Heathens), James Mugisha (Stanbic Black Pirates), Timothy Odongo (Stanbic Black Pirates), Solomon Okia (Stanbic Black Pirates), Lawrence Ssebuliba (Heathens), Joseph Oyet (Heathens), Philip Wokorach (AS Bédarrides – Châteauneuf-du-Pape)