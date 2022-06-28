KCCA have joined URA in a fight to secure the services of Allan Kayiwa. The winger is a free agent following expiry of his contract with Vipers SC.

However, the Venoms are willing to keep the highly rated winger who can also play as a right back and have made an offer to entice him sign a new contract.

Former KCCA, Vipers and Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru is the leading candidate to replace Petros Koukouras who was sacked by SC Villa last week. [Bukedde FM]

Godfrey Lwesibawa and Murushid Jjuuko have ended their stay at Express FC and joined their former coach Wasswa Bbosa at Gaddafi FC [Grace Mbabazi]

The duo have however denied the reports on their social media pages insisting they have not signed for any other club at the moment despite their contracts at Express being up.

Nicholas Kabonge will hold trials at Iceland side IBV Vestmannaeyjar and not in Spain as earlier reported with Andy Mwesigwa behind the move.

Andrew Mwesigwa, Tonny Mawejje, Augustine Nsumba and the late Abbey Dhaira have all featured for the club.

Goffin Oyirwoth and Meddie Kibirige have agreed new contracts with SC Villa [Sports Nation]

Mustafa Mujjuzi is on the verge of sealing a move to KCCA after impressing on trials [SK13 Sports]

Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Simon Tamale is a target for URA and BUL FC.

CAR international Ceaser Manzoki leaves Vipers SC in doubt over contract extension following his twitter post that seems to say goodbye to the club. Tanzania’s Simba is interested in his services.