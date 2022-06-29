From humble beginnings, the Uganda Champions Boxing League has steadily become the talk of town.

Happening every twice a week, the league has narrowed the hitherto gap that existed prior with the regular competitions of boxing.

This league has virtually changed the face of amateur boxing in the country since inception.

The live coverage on television (via NBS sport), numbers during the bouts has definitely lured partners on board.

Crown Beverages Limited under the energy drink Sting has officially partnered with Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) with a tune sponsorship package of Shs 285,000,000.

The dummy cheque presentation at Copper Chiimney Restautant (Credit David Isabirye)

This partnership followed successful negotiations between both parties and was officially made public on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Grace Namutebi, the Sting brand manager led the sponsor’s team.

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi, patron Captain Mike Mutebi, Derrick Mugumisa (broadcast partner representative) and Sula Kamoga, CEO of Top Boy Promotions also graced the high table during the launch.

Some of the boxers who participate in the Uganda Boxing Champions League

Sting is the leading energy drink in Uganda. It is best suited for the boxing sport owing to our current campaign slogan “Refreshingly energizing”. We also have a global appeal having partnered with the Manny Pacquio team. The partnership with Uganda Boxing Federation is three years worthy 285,000,000. We want to promote and grow Uganda Boxing. The sponsorship decision was very easy to make since UBF is very organized with also a broadcast partner to market our products. We shall provide cash, product refreshment additional value and activation as well. Grace Namutebi, Sting brand manager

Champions League is a concept of the UBF. We initiated it to have boxers improve on branding, increase commercial value of boxing. This sponsorship is not by accident but after planning. Sport has a number of stakeholders; boxers, media, fans and sponsors. Thank UBF executive for putting in place good governance structures that have enabled such partners to come on board Sula Kamoga, CEO Top Boy Promotions

I thank Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) for the cordial partnership Desire Derrick Mugumisa – Next Media official

This partnership will take us places. Boxers will benefit from this partnership. All other partners should come on board. There is trust from Government, public and everyone. Boxing is now like a hit song that should be played by everyone Moses Muhangi, Presidnet Uganda Boxing Federation