From humble beginnings, the Uganda Champions Boxing League has steadily become the talk of town.
Happening every twice a week, the league has narrowed the hitherto gap that existed prior with the regular competitions of boxing.
This league has virtually changed the face of amateur boxing in the country since inception.
The live coverage on television (via NBS sport), numbers during the bouts has definitely lured partners on board.
Crown Beverages Limited under the energy drink Sting has officially partnered with Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) with a tune sponsorship package of Shs 285,000,000.
This partnership followed successful negotiations between both parties and was officially made public on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.
Grace Namutebi, the Sting brand manager led the sponsor’s team.
Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi, patron Captain Mike Mutebi, Derrick Mugumisa (broadcast partner representative) and Sula Kamoga, CEO of Top Boy Promotions also graced the high table during the launch.
Sting is the leading energy drink in Uganda. It is best suited for the boxing sport owing to our current campaign slogan “Refreshingly energizing”. We also have a global appeal having partnered with the Manny Pacquio team. The partnership with Uganda Boxing Federation is three years worthy 285,000,000. We want to promote and grow Uganda Boxing. The sponsorship decision was very easy to make since UBF is very organized with also a broadcast partner to market our products. We shall provide cash, product refreshment additional value and activation as well.Grace Namutebi, Sting brand manager
Champions League is a concept of the UBF. We initiated it to have boxers improve on branding, increase commercial value of boxing. This sponsorship is not by accident but after planning. Sport has a number of stakeholders; boxers, media, fans and sponsors. Thank UBF executive for putting in place good governance structures that have enabled such partners to come on boardSula Kamoga, CEO Top Boy Promotions
I thank Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) for the cordial partnershipDesire Derrick Mugumisa – Next Media official
This partnership will take us places. Boxers will benefit from this partnership. All other partners should come on board. There is trust from Government, public and everyone. Boxing is now like a hit song that should be played by everyoneMoses Muhangi, Presidnet Uganda Boxing Federation
This is a monumental event. I thank Crown Beverages Limited led by chairman Amos Nzeyi for this sponsorship. I also thank Next Media services led by Kin Karisa. We must provide African solutions to African problems. I thank the Government of Uganda for supporting sports in this country and particularly boxing for the increased funding from 300,000,000 to 3 billion starting the incoming financial year. Government also provided 10 arces of land to UBF through the Uganda Land Commission. We are committed to make boxing number one in East Africa. We shall continue to build and maintain more coaches.Captain Mike Mukula, Patron Uganda Boxing Federation