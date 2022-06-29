Build up Match

Uganda 5-0 Zambia

Uganda Women’s National Football Team did not find trouble in overcoming Zambia on Tuesday in a practice game as the two Nations continue with preparations for the forthcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations 22.

The Crested Cranes were ruthless, outwitting the Copper Queens with a 5-0 win in the game played at Granda Stade de Marrakesh.

Viola Nambi led the way with a brace while Fauzia Najjemba, Rita Kivumbi and substitute Fazila Ikwaput added a goal apiece.

Kivumbi and Nambi who did not have chance to train with the team in Kampala proved to be important additions.

The duo seized the opportunity to give more selection headache to coach George Lutalo especially in the forward positions with Sandra Nabweteme and Ikwaput who were influential in CECAFA triumph starting on bench.

Kivumbi who plays for Mallbackens IF in Sweden broke the deadlock in the 37th minute before Nambi and Najjemba fired home in quick succession to give Uganda a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Uganda continued to dominate proceedings even after the break with Nambi getting Uganda’s fourth and her second on the day in the 57th minute.

Coach Lutalo made a triple change bringing on Ikwaput, Lillian Muttuzo and Phiona Nabbumba for Najjemba, Nambi and Hasifah Nassuna in that order.

Ikwaput took a few minutes to announce her arrival, scoring the final goal for the Crested Cranes in the 74th minute.

There were further changes with Sheebah Zalwango and Sandra Nabweteme replacing Shamirah Nalugya and Kivumbi respectively.

The win gives Uganda confidence going into the first group A game against Senegal on Sunday in Rabat.

The same group has hosts Morocco and Burkina Faso who will face off a day earlier in the opening game of the tournament.

Uganda’s Starting XI

Ruth Aturo (GK and Captain), Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Yudaya Nakayenze, Aisha Nantongo, Joan Nabirye, Viola Nambi, Hasifah Nassuna, Rita Kivumbi, Shamirah Nalugya, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Daisy Nakaziro(GK), Vanessa Edith Karungi(GK), Lukia Namubiru, Margaret Namirimu, Bira Nadunga, Tracy Jones Akiror, Margret Kunihira, Lillian Mutuuzo, Sheebah Zalwango, Phionah Nabbumba, Zaina Nandede, Sandra Nabweteme, Fazila Ikwaput, Riticia Nabbosa, Joanita Ainembabazi