Uganda Premier League outfit Soltilo Bright Stars FC has finally settled for a new coach; Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

After days of discussing on whether to retain coach Paul Kiwanuka or not, the club’s top brass has eventually settled for Asaph Mwebaze.

“The club officials have been in constant discussions about the next coach and they have finally zeroed down to Asaph Mwebaze,” confirmed the source.

Whereas Kiwanuka helped the team survive relegation last season, the club was not willing to retain him basing on several factors, key among them being high salary.

“Mwebaze is willing to take half of what Kiwa (Paul Kiwanuka) has been earning and thus when they looked into this, it was very easy to make the decision.” The source further intimated.

Mwebaze has previously coached at Maroons FC, Onduparaka FC and Nyamityobora FC.